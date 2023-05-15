Brentwood police arrest two suspected of fraud

BRENTWOOD – Two people were arrested by Brentwood police last week after police discovered that both had felony arrest warrants for fraud-related charges.
Brianna Pluta, 29, of Oakley, and Chevy Pittman, 24, residence unknown, were arrested following a traffic stop for an expired registration on Lone Tree Way by Highway 4 in Brentwood. When the officer walked up to the green Chevrolet, Pluta originally falsely identified herself to the officer, police said.
After further investigation, the driver's and passenger’s real identities were discovered along with their warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.