Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen addressed the concerns of downtown business owners in City Park in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, May 8, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen met with downtown business owners in City Park, Friday, May 8. The meeting included concerns over shelter-in-place orders and the possibility of reopening businesses, among other topics. 

