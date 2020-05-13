Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen met with downtown business owners in City Park, Friday, May 8. The meeting included concerns over shelter-in-place orders and the possibility of reopening businesses, among other topics.
Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen addresses downtown business owner concerns
