The Brentwood Police Department is reminding its residents about the dangers associated with fireworks and the use of firearms when celebrating our country’s Independence Day as we approach the 4th of July.
Contra Costa County (and City) is a “fireworks-free-zone”; therefore, the possession or use of fireworks of all types and sizes (including Safe and Sane fireworks) are banned in the county and city of Brentwood (County Ordinance 44-2.002 and Brentwood Municipal Code 8.48.020).
Fines:
First Violation: $130
Second Violation: $700
Each additional violation within 1 year of the first violation: $1,300
If a commercial property (1) has an existing building at the time of the violation; and (2) the violation is due to the owner's failure to remove visible refuse or failure to prohibit unauthorized use of the property, then for each additional violation within 2 years of the first violation: $2,500
Possession of dangerous fireworks that leave the ground or explode may constitute a felony and could result in fines of up to $5,000 and imprisonment. The Brentwood Police Department will be partnering with the East Contra Costa Fire Marshal and his team to address and enforce fireworks violations.
Additionally, the firing of firearms into the air is against the law. Bullets fired into the air return at some point and descend at approximately 300 to 400 feet per second, which poses a high danger because it can penetrate roofs and cause damage to property and unwary residents. Statistics show that fireworks and celebratory gunfire seriously injure thousands of people annually.
It’s important to also keep in mind dry conditions create some additional safety concerns. High weeds and water stricken lawns are extremely vulnerable to stray embers or sparks caused by fireworks. Please avoid the temptation of putting yourself and your neighbors at risk.
If you witness a violation please contact our 24-hour Dispatch Center at 925-809-7911.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.