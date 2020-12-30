The Brentwood Police Department is kicking off the #STAYPUT driver awareness campaign. The City of Brentwood is encouraging residents not to drive impaired while celebrating this New Year's holiday. Due to the State's current stay at home order limiting social gathering, many bars and restaurants will be closed; however, many people may still celebrate with family and friends and partake in alcohol. We ask if you are going to drink, please #STAYPUT and don't get behind the wheel.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), "Every day, almost 30 people die in drunk driving crashes- that's one person every 50 minutes"
The Brentwood Police Department will have extra officers on hand, citing impaired drivers to keep our highways safe.
Here are a few tips:
1. Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver or #STAYPUT
2. If someone you know has been drinking, Take their keys and encourage them to #STAYPUT
3. If you drink, do not drive for any reason. #STAYPUT
4. If you're hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests can #STAYPUT or leave with a sober driver
The #STAYPUT campaign will run on the City's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram social media platforms throughout the New Year's Day holiday weekend.
