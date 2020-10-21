Can you identify this person?
The Brentwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person in this video surveillance image who recently burglarized a local business. He appears to be approximately 25-35 years-old, 5’11-6’, short brown hair with a receding front hairline. If you have any information please contact Detective Talley at 925-809-7793 or contact Dispatch at 925-809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.
