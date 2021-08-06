The Brentwood Police Department has announced it is handing out free N-95 masks to the public due to the current decreased air quality, caused by drift smoke from wildfires in the region.
The masks are available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Brentwood Police Department, 9100 Brentwood Blvd, or during normal business hours at the Village Community Resource Center, 633 Village Drive.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 7.
According to the district, if the smell of smoke is present, residents should protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible and if temperatures allow, residents are encouraged to stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside. Those impacted by smoke should set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
The district advises that smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses.
Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.
Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure, the district said in a news release.
Several fires are burning around the region, including the Dixie Fire in Butte and Plumas counties, the McFarland Fire in Shasta County, the Monument Fire in Trinity County and the River-Complex Fire in the Klamath National Forest
For real-time air quality readings, visit http://baaqmd.gov/highs.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.