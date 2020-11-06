Brentwood Police Department prepares for another night of protests

The Brentwood Police Department (BPD) is preparing for another night of protests tonight, after a resident hung a politically motivated mannequin by a noose from a private residence on Nov. 5.

With a 4 p.m. protest planned for a second night in a row -- beginning at City Park and marching down to the Craig Court house along Garin Parkway -- businesses downtown have boarded up windows. BPD Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said his department has brought on additional staffing for what’s planned to be a peaceful protest.

While he said the agency hopes the protests remain peaceful, in the event that things get out of hand, O’Grodnick explained that officers’ priority while on-site will be to protect life.

“If you start getting distracted with vandalism, that’s when things can potentially escalate and get worse when they don’t necessarily need to,” he said. “We continue to monitor, document, video with body-worn cameras and we rely heavily on neighborhood cameras. We’ll go back and we’ll investigate, and if we can identify those who were responsible, they're going to be held accountable for their actions.”

O’Grodnick said neighboring agencies had received and relayed information the previous evening from Oakland Police Department, warning them that a group of Oakland protestors had made plans to attend the Brentwood event. O’Grodnick confirmed that 40 to 50 people did arrive.

The Craig Court home and car parked outside were vandalized; a report has been made and an investigation is underway.

In regard to the hanging mannequin, O’Grodnick noted that the BPD consulted with the District Attorney’s (DA) Office to seek direction on whether or not it was a chargeable offense. 

“The DA said no; it does not rise to the level of hate crime or threat, as it’s a First Amendment right,” he said, noting that for it to be considered a hate crime under the penal code in section 422.6, it would have to be a person on person crime. “It’s a very offensive symbol; that’s no secret, and it’s an unfortunate decision and behavior ... and folks are upset. We’re continuing to monitor things.”

Check back for more updates.

