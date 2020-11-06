Brentwood Police Department prepares for another night of protests

The Brentwood Police Department (BPD) is preparing for another night of protests tonight, after a resident hung a politically motivated mannequin by a noose from a private residence on Nov. 5.
With a 4 p.m. protest planned for a second night in a row -- beginning at City Park and marching down to the Craig Court house along Garin Parkway -- businesses downtown have boarded up windows. BPD Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said his department has brought on additional staffing for what’s planned to be a peaceful protest.
Tim Barrow joins protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and politial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Protesters gather near Craig Court after the resident of this home hung a mannequin with a noose from the rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Protesters gather near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from this rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Della Hudson joins protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and politial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Kaylyne Bongiorno joins protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and politial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Annabel, Dylan and Jen Kramer join protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Taj Jaxon joins protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and politial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A resident watches as protesters gather near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Rope is still on the roof of a home on Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A passerby shouted that protesters should get out of his neighborhood as he drove past the protest on Garin Parkway in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Dre Walker made an impassioned speech about the prevalence of racism during a protest on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Protesters gather near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jen and Annabel Kramer join protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and politial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Karlye and Brandon Swift hand out candy to protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and polictical overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Hondro Morales joins protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and politial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A confrontation between protesters and residents erupted on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A confrontation between protesters and residents erupted on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A confrontation between protesters and residents erupted on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A confrontation between protesters and residents erupted on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A confrontation between protesters and residents erupted on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A confrontation between protesters and residents erupted on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A confrontation between protesters and residents erupted on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A confrontation between protesters and residents erupted on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A confrontation between protesters and residents erupted on Craig Court in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020. Protesters started gathering after a resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Adriana Cendejas joins protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Protesters gather near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Protesters gather near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Adriana Cendejas joins protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A man confronts protesters arguing that the display of a mannequin hung with a noose from a home on Craig Court was an act of free speech in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A man confronts protesters arguing that the display of a mannequin hung with a noose from a home on Craig Court was an act of free speech in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The allusion to lynching drew a crowd of protesters offended by the racial and political overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tim Barrow joins protesters who gathered near Craig Court after a resident there hung a mannequin with a noose from his rooftop earlier in the day in Brentwood, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020. A sign referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden was attached to the mannequin, which was removed following a police investigation, but the allusion to lynching drew protesters offended by the racial and politial overtones of the display. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
While he said the agency hopes the protests remain peaceful, in the event that things get out of hand, O’Grodnick explained that officers’ priority while on-site will be to protect life.
“If you start getting distracted with vandalism, that’s when things can potentially escalate and get worse when they don’t necessarily need to,” he said. “We continue to monitor, document, video with body-worn cameras and we rely heavily on neighborhood cameras. We’ll go back and we’ll investigate, and if we can identify those who were responsible, they're going to be held accountable for their actions.”
O’Grodnick said neighboring agencies had received and relayed information the previous evening from Oakland Police Department, warning them that a group of Oakland protestors had made plans to attend the Brentwood event. O’Grodnick confirmed that 40 to 50 people did arrive.
The Craig Court home and car parked outside were vandalized; a report has been made and an investigation is underway.
In regard to the hanging mannequin, O’Grodnick noted that the BPD consulted with the District Attorney’s (DA) Office to seek direction on whether or not it was a chargeable offense.
“The DA said no; it does not rise to the level of hate crime or threat, as it’s a First Amendment right,” he said, noting that for it to be considered a hate crime under the penal code in section 422.6, it would have to be a person on person crime. “It’s a very offensive symbol; that’s no secret, and it’s an unfortunate decision and behavior ... and folks are upset. We’re continuing to monitor things.”
Check back for more updates.
