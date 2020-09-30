The City of Brentwood Police Department (BPD) is requesting the public's help in locating 40-year-old Paul Garcia who is reportedly homeless.
Garcia was last seen earlier this month in Brentwood. He is 5'11", 195 lbs., black hair with a buzz style haircut and brown eyes. BPD is concerned for Garcia's welfare based on his preexisting medical conditions. BPD staff has checked a variety of locations in Brentwood, local hospitals, and county facilities, with no luck finding him.
If you have any information regarding Paul Garcia's current or last known whereabouts, please contact Detective Sares at 925-809-7733 or contact Dispatch at 925-809-7911.
