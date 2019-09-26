In an effort to enhance public safety and preserve quality of life in the community, the Brentwood Police Department (PD) will add additional security measures when staffing certain public events.
Recent mass shootings in Gilroy, Dayton and El Paso have caused Brentwood PD to revisit how it deploys resources at public events. Proactive planning and preparation is key to better protect visitors and members of the community.
As a result of the department’s reevaluation of public event security, Police Chief Thomas Hansen has authorized officers of the department to carry patrol rifles at City of Brentwood public events. Brentwood PD may also deploy mobile vehicle barriers, which are used to cordon off areas where large crowds are assembled. These metal barriers are easily deployed and were authorized for purchase by the Brentwood City Council as part of its 2019-20 Strategic Initiatives.
Brentwood PD remains committed to providing the safest environment possible for residents and visitors to enjoy the many public events in the city.
“I understand that seeing vehicle barriers or my officers carrying rifles may be uncomfortable, or even unnerving,” Hansen said. “While we may not be able to predict or stop someone from attempting to cause harm to visitors and members of our community at a public event, I am committed to providing my officers with the tools they need to better respond if that should occur.”
These measures will be implemented in the near future. Brentwood PD reminds everyone to remain vigilant, and if you see something unusual or suspicious, report it immediately by calling 911.
For additional questions, contact Sergeant Richard Nance at 925-809-7749 or rnance@brentwoodca.gov.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.