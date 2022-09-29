Brentwood Police Department welcomes new chief Tim Herbert

Outgoing Chief Tom Hansen swears in new Brentwood Police Chief Tim Herbert during a special ceremony at City Hall, Wednesday, September 29, 2022. Herbert will be Brentwood's 12th police chief. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

The Brentwood Police Department bid farewell to Chief Tom Hansen and welcomed incoming Chief Tim Herbert during their 'Final Log-off and Swearing-In Ceremony' at the Brentwood Community Center, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Herbert, a Brentwood resident, will be the city's 12th chief. He has 31 years of law enforcement experience, with 20 of those in the Brentwood police force. Since 2010, he has been a lieutenant and sergeant overseeing budgeting, training, recruiting, internal affairs, and the patrol division. Most recently in 2019, he was Support Services Captain, according to a press release. 

Herbert holds a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of San Francisco in Organizational Behavior. He is also a member of the California Police Chief Association and completed Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) management and development courses, according to the press release.

