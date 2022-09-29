Brentwood Police Department welcomes new chief Tim Herbert

Outgoing Chief Tom Hansen swears in new Brentwood Police Chief Tim Herbert during a special ceremony at City Hall, Wednesday, September 29, 2022. Herbert will be Brentwood's 12th police chief. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
The Brentwood Police Department bid farewell to Chief Tom Hansen and welcomed incoming Chief Tim Herbert during their 'Final Log-off and Swearing-In Ceremony' at the Brentwood Community Center, Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Herbert, a Brentwood resident, will be the city's 12th chief. He has 31 years of law enforcement experience, with 20 of those in the Brentwood police force. Since 2010, he has been a lieutenant and sergeant overseeing budgeting, training, recruiting, internal affairs, and the patrol division. Most recently in 2019, he was Support Services Captain, according to a press release.
Herbert holds a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of San Francisco in Organizational Behavior. He is also a member of the California Police Chief Association and completed Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) management and development courses, according to the press release.
“One of the best attributes about Tim is that he cares sincerely about people and what’s going on in their lives, and is committed to doing the right thing,” said Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden.
“We’ll face the future of the department and the city together as one, and we’ll continue to provide the citizens of Brentwood with the highest level of service possible,“ Herbert added.
In his retirement, Hansen will be moving to Arizona, where he plans to spend more quality time with his family and enjoy some of his favorite hobbies – golf and mountain biking.
