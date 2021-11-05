Brentwood police detective Jeff Agostinho was recently awarded the 2021 “Case of the Year” Award at the California Narcotics Officers’ Association Region 1 awards gala.
Agostino was honored for his role in a 2020 case involving a 2-year-old who overdosed on fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the child's mother, Genesis Barrera Galdamez, being charged with murder, seizure of approximately 5 ounces of fentanyl and methamphetamine and the recovery of two illegally possessed firearms.
The child's mother was eventually convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
“The professionalism, tenacity and thoroughness of detective Agostinho’s work was noticed not only by his peers, but by the district attorney’s office as well, said Faye Maloney, the Region 1 chairwoman of the California Narcotics Officers’ Association. CNOA is made up of thousands of law enforcement personnel, representing different regions, who provide training to non-sworn and sworn personnel throughout the year.
The Brentwood Police Department also released a statement on the award.
"We here at Brentwood PD are proud of all of our personnel that were involved in the successful conclusion to this investigation," the department said in a release.
The awards gala was a 1920’s-themed charitable event that benefited the Survivor’s Memorial Fund and the Narcotic Educational Foundation of America.
The Suvivor's Memorial Fund is a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to the families of law enforcement personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty. The funds are used to cover food, travel, lodging and burial expenses, because insurance and pensions are not received until many months after the death of their loved ones, according to the organization.
The Narcotic Educational Foundation of America is another nonprofit that strives to educate communities and children on the dangers and consequences of drug abuse.
