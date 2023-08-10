Brentwood Police will hold a DUI checkpoint on Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to midnight on Balfour Road, between Fairview Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard.
Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, police said in a press release. The checkpoints’ purpose is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Brentwood police remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
