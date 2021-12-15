Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 4:44 am
The Brentwood Police Department is investigating a suspected robbery of Fremont Bank on Sand Creek Road on the afternoon of Dec. 14.
Police say an adult male disguised with a medical mask, glasses, hat and gloves entered the location and approached an employee, presenting a note and demanding cash, at about 3:20 p.m.
The employee turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The suspect fled the bank and entered a light colored sedan last seen heading east on Sand Creek Road.
The suspect indicated he had a gun, but no gun was seen, police said.
No further information is being released at this time as investigators are actively working through the preliminary information, police said.
Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jeffrey Agostinho at 925-809-7911.
All callers may remain anonymous, police said.
