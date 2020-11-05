Brentwood police officers responded to a residence on Craig Ct. Thursday, November 5 at around 8:10 a.m., to investigate a report of a mannequin hanging from a tree. When officers arrived they discovered a mannequin hanging from a rope from the side of a 2nd story residence. The mannequin was clothed and displayed a black ball cap, covering the mannequin’s face, a long sleeved shirt, and denim blue jeans. A cardboard sign was across the chest of the mannequin and read “Sleepy Joe (Cheater)”.
Brentwood officers spoke with the homeowner who agreed to take the mannequin down. The mannequin was photographed by police and a police report was generated documenting the incident. The Brentwood Police Department consulted with the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office showing them the photograph of the mannequin displayed at the residence. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that this act was not criminal, further stating offensive expression is protected under the First Amendment.
The Brentwood Police Department’s investigation into this matter will be forwarded to the United States Secret Service for their review.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.