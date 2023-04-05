Brentwood police investigate shooting after attempted robbery

BRENTWOOD – Brentwood police are investigating a shooting in front of a residence after an attempted robbery last weekend.
Officers responded to a call at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, in the 2700 block of Serene Court to investigate the shooting. Upon arrival, police determined that the victim discovered suspects in the driveway of their residence trying to break into the victim’s vehicle. When the victim confronted the suspects, one of them fired toward the victim. The victim, who was also armed, fired back, shooting three to four rounds towards the suspects who fled shortly after in a vehicle.
Nobody was reported injured in the shooting.
“These are not uncommon for our city,” Brentwood police Captain Walter O’Grodnick said.. “There has been consistency (amongst these types of crimes) across several counties.”
A neighbor’s security camera nearby didn’t capture the incident as it happened, but captured the vehicle as it turned around at the end of the court to get away. The car is a blue, two-door BMW convertible with a black top.
The suspects are described as two white male adults – one wearing a black hoodie, the other wearing a white hoodie – and both were wearing ski masks.
Brentwood police recommend residents do what they can to secure their vehicles and park inside garages if possible. The department is also asking anyone with any information about the suspects, the suspects' vehicle, or if they are a potential witness, to call Dispatch at 925-809-7911.
