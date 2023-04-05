Brentwood police investigate shooting after attempted robbery

BRENTWOOD – Brentwood police are investigating a shooting in front of a residence after an attempted robbery last weekend.

Officers responded to a call at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, in the 2700 block of Serene Court to investigate the shooting. Upon arrival, police determined that the victim discovered suspects in the driveway of their residence trying to break into the victim’s vehicle. When the victim confronted the suspects, one of them fired toward the victim. The victim, who was also armed, fired back, shooting three to four rounds towards the suspects who fled shortly after in a vehicle.

Nobody was reported injured in the shooting.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription