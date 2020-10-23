At approximately 4:42p.m. Wednesday, October 22, Brentwood police officers responded to a commercial parking lot on Lone Tree Way (Lone Tree Way/Jeffrey Way) after receiving a report that a shooting had taken place.
According to Brentwood PD, numerous callers contacted dispatch, and responding officers were updated with vehicle descriptions possibly involved in the incident. Officers immediately confirmed no one was injured at the scene. The crime scene was cordoned off and they began their investigation.
Based on witness statements and the evidence collected at the scene, it appears that a firearm was discharged, with multiple vehicles seen fleeing the parking lot in different directions. Officers continued to circulate the area, looking for any of the involved vehicles. Detectives began a thorough search for any additional witnesses or evidence.
At this time, no additional information will be released as this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information which may help Brentwood PD identify the vehicles or those involved in the shooting, please contact Detective Sares at 925-809-7733 or contact Dispatch at 925-809-7911. You may remain anonymous.
