Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
Top Story
top story
Brentwood police make arrest in vehicle attacks
- Chris Campos
-
- Updated
- 0
BRENTWOOD—Brentwood Police announced Sunday night an arrest in a string of pellet or BB shootings in the area of Brentwood Blvd. between Homecoming Way and Sunset Road.
Between Friday, 1/13 at 5:40 a.m.and Saturday, 1/14 at 1:40 a.m., a total of seven vehicles were struck, fortunately nobody was injured.
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Dead inmate identified as Antioch man, cause of death still pending
- Solo crash on Sand Creek leads to road closure
- Brentwood police make arrest in vehicle attacks
- Robber of convenience stores on the loose
- Flooding closing area roads; sandbags available
- Teen missing in Brentwood
- Is another ‘Big Flood’ for state possible?
- Choir performed at Warriors game
- Oakley approves nonprofit affordable housing project
- They don’t just do botox at Balfour Dermatology
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Solo collision on Sand Creek leads to road closure
- A look at Mizzou vs. Texas A&M basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
- [Photos] December 2022 Pets
- [photos] Lighting up the world – right here at home
- [photos] U.S., Japan enjoy cultural exchange with a different kind of wrestling match
- [photos] SeaWolves to hold short-course meet Jan. 7-8
- [Photos] 'Tunnels' hope to bring joy to Brentwood boy
- Cities With the Largest Educational Wage Gaps
- [Photos] Non-profit delivers for Bethel Island children
- ‘I feel free, I don’t hold anybody else’s thoughts, opinions, burdens, and I used to hold this guilt that I wasn’t there to fix situations’… These are Kim Kardashian's MOST INTIMATE confessions!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.