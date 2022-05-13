Brentwood police detectives recently traveled to Texas to track down a San Pablo resident accused of committing multiple crimes in Brentwood, the agency announced on May 12.
Police arrested Kevin Brown in Texas last week on suspicion of committing several crimes in Brentwood, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony assault, and burglary, police said in a statement.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed undisclosed charges against Brown, and he remains in custody as of May 12, police said.
Police did not immediately disclose any further details on the case.
“We want to ensure our citizens that we are committed to holding suspects accountable in our city, even if that means traveling out of state to locate them,” police said in a statement. “We also want those who have committed crimes in our city to know that our investigations don’t conclude should they flee our jurisdiction.” In recent years, Brentwood officers have traveled to multiple states, including Oklahoma, Utah, Kansas, and Georgia, to track suspects down, the agency said.
-Check back for the latest updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.