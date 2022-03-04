A Brentwood woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Brentwood police officer Ryan Rezentes in connection with an incident on Feb. 10, 2020 in which Rezentes sicced his police dog on her during an alleged shoplifting incident, causing the woman’s scalp to be partially torn from her head.
The department had initially written in a Facebook post about the arrest of then-24-year-old Talmika Bates, along with three other suspects, in connection with a shoplifting incident at Ulta Beauty Supply in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center earlier that day. The post alleged that the group had exited the store with roughly $10,000 in merchandise before fleeing the scene in a Nissan Murano and subsequently being apprehended in a neighborhood near Slatten Ranch Road. The post makes no mention of the injuries suffered by Bates.
Bates is seeking unspecified damages, including loss of wages and both medical and legal expenses in the civil lawsuit.
The city of Brentwood declined comment “with litigation underway,” according to City Manager Tim Ogden.
“Police located [Bates] hiding in a field behind a set of bushes,” the lawsuit alleges in its retelling of the incident. “In violation of his training and the law, Officer Ryan Rezentes inexplicably sicc’d ‘Marco’ on the unsuspecting and unarmed young lady without providing any warning or a reasonable opportunity to surrender.”
The lawsuit claims that Rezentes allowed Marco, his K9 partner, to “bite and gnaw on Ms. Bates’ scalp and skull for an extended period of time” despite her pleas for him to call the dog office.
Marco allegedly ignored his handler’s commands to stop and had to be physically removed by Rezentes, according to the suit.
According to the suit, officers violated Bates’ Constitutional right to not be subjected to excessive force.
Following coverage from San Francisco media outlets KRON and KTVU as well as national news, the Brentwood Police Officers’ Association released a statement regarding the lawsuit and its media coverage.
“As has become commonplace in recent years, those media outlets abdicated their responsibility to inform the public on the facts of an incident, and instead have chosen to demonize the police and fan the flames of racial discord,” the statement begins. “Contrary to what was reported by the media, this was not just ‘a shoplifting incident’ and the use of a police K9 had nothing to do with the race of the suspects.” Bates is Black.
The statement from the Police Officers’ Association, an independent organization, asserts context is missing from coverage of the lawsuit that justifies the events.
“One of the areas being searched was a field with large swaths of nearly impenetrable shrubbery and trees,” the statement explains. “These types of areas are especially dangerous for police officers to search, due to the fact that potentially armed suspects can easily conceal themselves inside the overgrown vegetation, and officers may not see the suspect until they are right upon them. This is one of numerous scenarios where utilizing a police dog helps keep our officers safe.”
According to the association, police dogs are trained to bite down on the first body part they come in contact with, which was the top of Bates’ head in this case. Bates was ordered to come out from the bushes, the statement says as part of a standard safe practice due to officers being unable to determine if she was armed.
