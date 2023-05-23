Brentwood police promote two long-time officers to lieutenant

BRENTWOOD – The Brentwood police department promoted two of its long-time officers to the rank of lieutenant last Wednesday.
Miguel Aguiar and Chris Peart were sworn in by Chief Tim Herbert to their new ranks in front of friends and family at a promotional ceremony at the department.
Aguiar, who has been with the department for 17 years, will oversee the patrol division. Peart, who’s spent the last 18 years with Brentwood, will oversee the investigations division.
