BRENTWOOD – On Tuesday, May 9, Brentwood police released the body camera video from the officer-involved shooting at the Brentwood Parks apartment complex at 160 Sycamore Ave. on March 12.
The video shows what happened in the March 12 shooting from response until the confrontation with the suspect, Joshua Smith, 30, from Long Beach. Police said they released the video to show transparency of their investigation into the shooting.
Brentwood police responded to the apartment complex on the 160 block of Sycamore Ave. at about 9 p.m. on March 12 after someone originally reported a hostage situation with a female being held against her will by a male suspect she knew who had a gun, police said.
