BRENTWOOD – Brentwood police are looking for three men they say were involved in the robbery for an outdoor sporting goods store in Brentwood Thursday morning.
The three male suspects were wearing facemasks when they rushed the delivery truck just outside Sportsman’s Warehouse at 5491 Lone Tree Way at about 9:30 a.m., according to Brentwood police Capt. Walter O’Grodnick. Nobody was reported injured in the robbery.
The suspected robbers threatened the United Parcel Service (UPS) driver making his delivery to the store and grabbed the shipping boxes before taking off in a mid-2000s gold Toyota Camry that was missing the rear bumper.
