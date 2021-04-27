Update at 8:30 p.m. on April 27
The Brentwood Police Department has announced Madison has been found safe. No other details were released.
Original article:
The Brentwood Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Madison Rogers, who voluntarily ran away. Madison is described as a white; 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 pounds, with long multi colored dyed hair. She has two vertical lines shaved into her left eyebrow. She was last seen at her home on April 23. She is known to visit the Brentwood Skate Park near Veteran’s Park on Balfour Road. If you should see Madison or know of her whereabouts, immediately contact Dispatch at 925-809-7911.
