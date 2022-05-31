Brentwood police are asking anyone who had packages stolen from their porch on May 21 to contact them after authorities recovered undisclosed items during the arrest of suspected porch package thieves the same day.
Police arrested Clayton resident Jason Duncan and Clearlake resident Rajvinder Kumar on suspicion of theft and other undisclosed charges after the pair were in a vehicle police tracked down at an undisclosed gas station. An alert resident had earlier seen the vehicle on surveillance video fleeing the scene of a suspected porch package theft in the 2900 block of Spanish Bay Drive in Brentwood, police said.
Authorities noticed several possibly unreported stolen packages and other undisclosed property inside the suspect vehicle while apprehending the pair, authorities said.
“We still have recovered property that has yet to be returned to their rightful owners,” police said in a statement. “If you believe you had packages or property stolen from your porch or yard on Saturday (May 21) please contact Brentwood PD Dispatch at 925-809-7911.”
Records show Duncan and Kumar were both booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, but have since been released from custody.
