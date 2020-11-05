In response to a growing crowd of protestors, Brentwood police have ordered the closure of Garin Parkway at the intersection with Redhaven Street outside a residence on Craig Court where officers arrived earlier today to investigate a report of a mannequin hanging from a tree.
The mannequin was clothed and displayed a black ball cap, covering the mannequin’s face, a long sleeved shirt, and denim blue jeans. A cardboard sign was across the chest of the mannequin and read “Sleepy Joe (Cheater).” Additional information will be posted as updates become available.
While a demonstration was planned for 5 p.m., protesters arrived throughout the day to decry the hanging mannequin put up by the Craig Court resident Eric Harvey. One protester, Jen Kramer, held signs with her children that read “Brentwood grows corn, not hate.”
“I understand that this is his freedom of speech and he can do whatever he wants at his house, but it’s also our freedom of speech to come out here and tell him what the community thinks of this display,” Kramer said. “If he doesn’t know the symbolism behind lynching, he should educate himself on that, if he wasn’t trying to make a racial statement. That’s how it came across to every person who drove by out here, and Brentwood is not about that.”
Another protestor, Della Hudson, an African American woman, said Harvey followed her home when she was first moving in. She didn’t report it at the time, noting that she was new to the neighborhood and didn’t want any trouble.
“I didn’t know how his mind was, and I didn’t want retaliation or to put my family in danger, so I ignored it, but I’m glad we have a lot of people out here supporting the cause,” Hudson said.
She went on to say that she won’t feel safe in her community as long as Harvey is her neighbor.
Like many of the protestors present who spoke with The Press, Hudson stressed that it wasn’t about Harvey’s political affiliation.
“We’ve seen a lot of Trump supporters going through, but we’re not even paying attention to them,” Hudson said. “It’s not about Trump. It’s about racism, and it has to stop. In our own community, it has to stop.”
Peter Flores, another nearby resident, agreed. He felt Harvey had gone too far.
“Every time I come over here, I try to ignore (the Trump paraphernalia) as much as possible,” Flores said. “But he overdid it with that (mannequin). I don’t mind with the Trump or the American flags.”
Flores did, however, mind the flags Harvey used to display. In 2017, Harvey came into the media limelight another time when he displayed a confederate flag.
Protestor Corinne Costa and her friend stood with signs that read “White silence is violence.”
“I think it’s a disgusting display,” Costa said of the lynched mannequin, “and I’m happy to see our community out here right now and showing support for the black community.”
But Harvey thought differently. In a public Facebook video called "Democrats they did but hurt so easy" (posted at 9:32 a.m., Nov. 5), Harvey was seen driving and smoking, while explaining that he had become mad about the election the night before and hung up the dummy, which was a Halloween decoration. In the video, he states he was headed home to cut it down, following a phone call from the police informing him that the image had gone viral. Earlier that morning, before Harvey left for work, he said officers had knocked on his door, and he knew what it was about.
“Sure enough, somebody had called and wasn’t happy about the dummy hanging from the roof … they told me I didn’t have to take it down ― they couldn’t make me take it down, because it’s Halloween decor ― but I told them, ‘Nah, I’ll take it down,’” he said, adding that he didn’t take it down before heading to work because he was late. “Everybody’s crying because there’s a dummy hanging from my (expletive) roof. So I’m headed home right now to cut it down. I’m gonna take a nice little picture of it, and I’ll post it after I cut it down … the Dems, they can cheat, they can (expletive) rob, do whatever the (expletive) they're doing, but the race is still close as hell. And now, I put a dummy on my roof and they can’t (expletive) hang.”
As the night wore on, tempers flared when Trump supporters arrived. The crowd comprised of protestors and Trump supporters grew to about 200, and the Brentwood police monitored the situation.
The Brentwood Police Department then received information from the Oakland Police Department, warning them that a group of Oakland protestors was headed to Brentwood at approximately 8 p.m.
