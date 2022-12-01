At a time when it is crucial to improve community relationships, the Brentwood Police Department has expanded its capabilities in its community engagement efforts by launching SPIDR Tech platform.
The platform enables the police department to send automated follow-up messages via text or email to victims of crimes as well as reporting parties. Callers should expect to receive messages starting Dec. 1, according to a Brentwood Police press release.
Once a call has been generated from Dispatch, callers can expect to receive updates acknowledging their call and if there are any delays.
