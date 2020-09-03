City leaders have postponed plans to replace up to $300,000 of park play equipment that they say is underutilized.
Plans called for both Sunset Park playground structures at the Sunset Park Athletic Complex on Sunset Road to be replaced later this year, but the city council opted to save the funds for use in other future park playground replacements.
“I can guarantee (the Sunset Park equipment) has been used hardly at all, and it’s always been closed and locked except for events,” Mayor Bob Taylor said. “And on top of that, with COVID-19, we don’t have a clue when we will open that.”
The two play areas, one for ages 2 to 5 and another for those 5 to 12, are now over 18 years old. Replacement is now recommended based on the equipment’s standard 15- to 20-year warranty and life expectancy.
The structures are also showing signs of excessive wear and tear and color fading, and replacement parts have been difficult to obtain, according to a city staff report.
Prior to the COVID-19-related playground closures, which remain in effect, the public park was open when the Sunset Athletic Complex’s gates are open and fields scheduled for permitted use — an average of 330 days per year the past two years.
But the council said the funds would be better spent on parks that are more routinely used.
“I would rather invest that money into a park that will actually be used as soon as the parks are open,” Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez said.
The designated structure replacement money, derived from the city’s Parks and Landscape and Lighting Assessment District replacement fund, will now return to the fund while city leaders determine what park equipment needs to be replaced next, said Parks and Recreation Director Bruce Mulder.
“What we will do is postpone (Sunset Park) and keep it on the list of capital replacements, and just move to the next one,” Mulder said. “We will review the priority list with the parks and rec commission and make a recommendation moving forward.”
Mulder said he expects the Sunset Park equipment to hold up until city leaders decide it needs to be replaced.
In the future, it’s expected that Sunset Park hours will eventually match those of other city parks.
The council approved expanding the park’s hours as part of its February-approved strategic plan, but the endeavor was postponed months later to balance the budget.
Fencing, signage and additional staffing resources to monitor facility use will be required before expanding the hours, Mulder said.
“When resources are identified and available in the future, the city council can revisit this initiative and move this forward,” Mulder said.
