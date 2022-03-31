The City of Brentwood recognized local women this month for their service to the community.
Most recently, Yolanda Pena-Mendrek was highlighted for her work as an educator, administrator and volunteer.
The city also recognized its female employees during Women’s History Month, with social media posts focused on the women of the Finance and Information Systems team, the Development Services team, and Associate Engineer Meghan Oliveira. Pena-Mendrek was the only woman recognized who did not work for the city.
“The Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which is an internal committee, selected Yolanda,” said Sukari Beshears, Human Resources Director for the City of Brentwood. “We collectively come together and think of ways to bring the recognition home to the community and local employees. We were doing more of a national level of recognition, and we are trying to be more about Brentwood. Yolanda’s name was suggested, and we thought she was a great fit.”
Pena-Mendrek has been living, working and volunteering in Brentwood for 22 years. She said even though personal fame doesn’t motivate her, it felt good to be recognized.
“I felt really, really humbled,” Pena-Mendrek, 71, said of Brentwood’s recognition, “because what I do, I do it because I want to contribute, not to get recognition. But it felt really good to be recognized. I get satisfaction from helping people out and I get satisfaction from being healthy enough to help others.”
Pena-Mendrek began teaching as a teen. She taught religious education classes while she raised her family and chose education as a career when she was ready for a change. She began teaching in the classroom in 1994, then served the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) as an administrator from 2000 to 2006. She left the Liberty district to work for Antioch Unified School district, but continued to give her time to Brentwood when she was elected to the LUHSD Board of Trustees in 2006. She still serves as a trustee today, noting she feels her perspective as a teacher gives her valuable insight on board decisions.
“I believed the board needed an educator in there so decisions made would not negatively impact the teachers and kids in the classroom,” she said of her reasons for first running for office.
Pena-Mendrek also did volunteer work with the Red Cross on a disaster relief team to help families and individuals. Her work with the Red Cross has brought her joy, fulfillment, and her husband, whom she met while volunteering in a medical center in 1973. She began her volunteer work with the Red Cross in 1968 when she lived in Nicaragua and said helping people through the Red Cross brings her satisfaction.
“I have been part of fires, part of the floods over in Richmond, we have to help the people and put them in different places,” she said. “We find shelter and we find places for them to go.”
During the Morgan Territory Fire in 2018, Pena-Mendrek and her team helped people fleeing the fire find shelter and food at the Brentwood Community Center.
Though she had retired from her work as an administrator, Pena-Mendrek said she was happy to answer a call for help last year when many local school districts were short administrators. She is working three days a week as a substitute school administrator at Highlands Elementary School in the Pittsburg Unified School District.
As she reflects on her time in Brentwood and her work, Pena-Mendrek said she is grateful to the local community.
“I would like to thank the community for all the work they have done for our students,” she said.
“I want to thank them for recognizing the work I do and for electing me to the school board four times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.