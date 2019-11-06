The Brentwood Regional Community Chest’s (BRCC) holiday food and toy basket program is set for Saturday, Dec. 21. Pre-registration is required, as well as identification and proof of residency. BRCC will not share any personal or family information with any outside organization or agency — they use this information only for holiday giving. The program is limited to 500 registrations from residents of Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Bethel Island residents only — residents of Oakley are served by Friends of Oakley.
Registration dates at the Brentwood Senior Center, 193 Griffith Lane, in Brentwood:
Tuesday, Nov. 12 – 4 to 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29 – 3 to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30 – 8 to 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 – 4 to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.brcchest.org.
