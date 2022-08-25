Housing

Press photo 

This group of billboards along Walnut Avenue in Brentwood highlights the continued growth of new homes in East County.

 

Brentwood has released its latest draft housing plan that examines the city's housing needs for the future.

This latest version is for 2023-31; each version covers 8 years.

The housing plan is one of seven state-mandated parts of the city’s General Plan. It is a comprehensive statement by the community of its current and future housing needs and proposed actions to general more housing to meet the city's needs at all income levels. 

