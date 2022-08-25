Brentwood has released its latest draft housing plan that examines the city's housing needs for the future.
This latest version is for 2023-31; each version covers 8 years.
The housing plan is one of seven state-mandated parts of the city’s General Plan. It is a comprehensive statement by the community of its current and future housing needs and proposed actions to general more housing to meet the city's needs at all income levels.
Residents can comment directly on the city's website, via email or mail, and/or to participate in upcoming community meetings. The public review period will run through Sept. 27. To facilitate public comment, the City Council will host an introductory special meeting on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Additional upcoming opportunities for public comment on the plan include a Planning Commission hearing on Sept. 20 and a City Council hearing on Sept. 27. Meeting details can be found on the City’s website at https://brentwoodca.gov.
