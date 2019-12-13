The following is a release from the Brentwood Police Department posted in its entirety.
On 12/11/2019, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, William Ross, 38-year-old Brentwood resident, was taken into custody for an outstanding felony arrest warrant for human trafficking, pimping, pandering and felon in possession of a firearm. A four-month investigation revealed Ross operated out of his residence and traveled to several different cities with his victim to commit commercial sex acts. Ross is being held, without the possibility of bail, at the Martinez Detention Facility.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, contact:
Brentwood PD Dispatch Center: (925) 809-7911
National Human Trafficking Resource Center: (888) 373-7888 or text 233733
Contra Costa County Justice Center: (925) 281-0970
211: 24 hour Toll-Free local help line, dial 2-1-1
If you would like more information about human trafficking, visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.
