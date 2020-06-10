Matthew Redmond, the Brentwood resident charged with the July 2018 murder of his mother, Marta Redmond, was committed to the Department of State Hospitals for a term of 15 years to life after accepting a deal in which he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder by reason of insanity.
“Given the mental health complexities of this case, the request of the victim’s family and our review of Dr. Schmollinger and Dr. Berger’s detailed reports of Mr. Redmond’s psychiatric evaluations, we determined that this was the outcome that would most likely occur if we sought to conduct a jury trial,” said Deputy District Attorney Mary Blumberg, who prosecuted the case. “Marta Redmond’s family is satisfied with the sentence and comforted by knowing Marta would have wanted the same. It is our expectation that this resolution, while keeping the public safe, will allow the family to move forward and begin the healing process.”
Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Clare Maier heard the case and found Matthew insane based on psychiatric evaluations submitted to the court. The court finding allowed Matthew to avoid a prison sentence and instead committed him to the custody of the state hospital system. He cannot be released unless a hearing determines that his sanity has been restored, or the term of his confinement equals the maximum sentence he could have received had he been convicted of second-degree murder.
“By resolving this case for a commitment to the state hospital, we were able, with the help of the district attorney and the Redmond family, to reach as close to a just outcome as possible,” said Sarah MonPere, the deputy public defender who handled Matthew’s defense. “The root cause of Matt’s crime was mental illness, and sending him to prison would have served no cause. This sentence accurately reflects the mental culpability at the time of the crime, which is to say Matt was so mentally ill he didn’t know right from wrong. At the state hospital, he will receive mental health treatment, and this family can move forward in the process of grieving their unimaginable loss. It has been an honor to work with the Redmond family to reach this outcome for Matt. I deeply admire their love and support for one another.”
Nearly two years after the murder, the Redmond family is still reeling from the tragedy and struggling to understand how things went so wrong for Matthew, who by all accounts, adored his mother and had close relationships with his father, Tracy, and younger siblings, Danielle and Lucas.
“We were literally the closest family,” Danielle said, speaking through tears. “He’s not a monster. He loved us. He loved my mom more than anyone. He would never hurt anybody, ever. He never did. He was never violent. He just snapped. He loved my mom so much.”
Marta was beaten to death during the morning of July 3, 2018. Her body was discovered by officers from the Brentwood Police Department in a downstairs bathroom in the family’s home on Torrington Drive. Tracy said that in the months leading up to the murder, Matthew, who lived with his parents, had grown increasingly paranoid, though he was never violent. He believes that drug use may have exacerbated symptoms of what was later diagnosed as late-onset schizophrenia. Matthew was 29 at the time of the murder.
Piecing together exactly what happened immediately before and after the murder is still difficult. During the night of July 2, 2018, Matthew was discovered on a neighbor’s property in three separate instances. Police were called twice, and Matthew complied with their direction. The following morning, Matthew’s growing paranoia and accusations appeared to frighten Marta as evidenced by text messages she sent Tracy, who was working in Walnut Creek. Tracy became worried when Marta and Matthew stopped responding to his text messages. As he checked the online feed from his security cameras, Tracy could see police activity in his house, and he rushed home. Detectives delivered the news that his wife of 30 years was dead, and his son had been detained as a suspect in the crime.
Testimony provided during a preliminary hearing in April 2019 revealed that immediately after the murder, Matthew was stopped by police just around the corner from his home. They were responding to the report of an interrupted burglary, and Matthew fit the description of the suspect. He offered conflicting explanations for his actions. At times, he was confused and incoherent. Police concern grew when a fresh bloodstain was noticed on his foot. As officers pressed him for an explanation, he admitted to attacking Marta and told officers where she could be found.
For the Redmond family, separating Matthew’s action from the person they love and care about is still a challenge.
“I think about what my mom would want,” said Danielle. “She would want me to be happy and to forgive. But, I don’t ever want him to get out. He needs to be (in the state hospital) for life.”
Knowing that Matthew needed psychiatric help that would not likely be available in prison, Tracy, at MonPere’s suggestion, penned an impassioned letter to the district attorney’s office. In it he described the close relationship that Marta and Matthew shared and said having to endure a trial would be an unnecessary burden on the family.
“Matthew did not have a mean or evil bone in his body,” he wrote. “He just had to have snapped, there is no doubt in my mind and no other explanation in this case. There is no possible way that there was even the slightest bit of malice aforethought. I don’t say these words just because he is my son. I say them because they are the absolute truth. I would rather see Matthew in a mental facility for life than for him to be subjected to prison, as that would be a cruel punishment for someone who was so obviously in a psychotic state at the time.”
For now, Matthew remains at the Martinez Detention Facility — his transfer to a state hospital complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The family requested that he be assigned to the state’s Napa hospital to make visits easier, though that assignment has not yet been made.
“During the investigation, detectives worked diligently preparing a prosecutable case for the district attorney’s office,” Lt. Walter O’Grodnick of the Brentwood Police Department said. “This was an awful situation, and these cases never get any easier. Regardless of the outcome, we know it won’t bring the victim back. But we are thankful a plea deal was reached and are hopeful it brings some degree of closure to the family members and other loved ones impacted by this painful tragedy.”
