A Brentwood woman is accused of cheating the federal government out of $697,000 through the preparation of at least 42 tax returns as the owner of a tax preparation company, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed last week.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, and IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Mark H. Pearson made the announcement.
Traci Austin, 44, of Brentwood, the owner of tax return preparation business Emeryville Tax Services, allegedly prepared false and fraudulent client tax returns that reduced taxable income and tax liability, creating larger refunds and, in turn, higher return preparation fees for herself, according to a news release.
Austin, who faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted, has made her initial federal court appearance. She remains out of custody.
“In total, this investigation revealed Austin filed fraudulent Forms 1040 during 2016 through 2019, reducing the tax liability for ETS’ clients, and caused a tax loss of at least $183,303 to the federal government,” the complaint states. “In addition, audits performed on tax years 2012 through 2018 by the Internal Revenue Service of Forms 1040 prepared by Austin resulted in a total tax loss of approximately $697,153 to the federal government.”
Austin is believed to have carried out the scheme by including false and or inflated income, expenses and false dependents on her clients’ tax returns, according to the release.
Austin is also believed to have hosted a tax school through her business since 2016 — charging students at least $200 to attend — in which she allegedly taught prospective tax preparers how to fraudulently manipulate tax returns to generate the maximum tax refund, and thus maximize the tax preparation fee, by listing fictitious side businesses and fake business expenses, the release said.
One such instance detailed in the unsealed complaint explains that Austin taught her students how she created a client’s fictitious dog-grooming business, associated falsified business profit and loss statements, and instructed the client to print out some dog photos in support of the idea of the fake business.
Austin’s goal in the school was to eventually hire the would-be tax preparers for her own business, according to the news release.
Austin could not be reached for comment.
She is due back in court on Feb. 24.
