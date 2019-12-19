After eight years in the U.S. Army, two deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan, William Martinek is ready to try his hand at a different kind of service.
Martinek, 34, is running as a first-time candidate for Congress. The Brentwood resident, who now works as a financial advisor, says he has long been interested in running for office.
“I always thought it would be much more in the future,” he said. “But I’ve been part of a couple different organizations, like the (Republican) Central Committee in Contra Costa County ... and the more I got into it, the more some of the people in the organizations I’m part of are like, ‘You would make a really good congressman. So why don’t you give it a try?’”
Endorsed by the Contra Costa Republican Party, Martinek is a candidate in California’s District 9 — a seat held by Democrat Rep. Jerry McNerney. Republican Tony Amador will also run for the third time, after unsuccessful runs in 2014 and 2016.
Martinek hopes to use his appeal to younger voters — he says ages 18-24 and 25-34 are the largest voting demographics in District 9 — and to rely on social media to bolster his name recognition.
“They are a group of people that I can relate with on a really close level,” he said. “That’s an area I can speak to, where candidates who are 69, 75 or so have a little bit more trouble relating to that demographic.”
Jennifer Mixon, District 3 chairwoman of the Contra Costa County Republican Central Committee, agreed, stating the committee is proud to have him in the race.
“William brings a breath of fresh air,” Mixon said. “He is young, he is vibrant and he shares our party’s values of limited government and low taxes. He’s someone who will listen to people.”
Martinek is making the economy his top issue for the 2020 election, believing it’s the key that unlocks the answer to several other issues.
“There were a lot of regulations put into place 15, 20 years ago that were designed to keep Brentwood a rural farming community,” he said. “Despite those efforts, we’re not a rural farming community anymore. Now, something like 78% of our population commutes out of Brentwood every day. So, changing those regulations so we can make it easier and cheaper for businesses to grow in Brentwood, I hope, will help us start bringing in more of those businesses in.”
But he recognizes the geographic diversity within District 9 and wants to maintain that, too.
“Some of them are farm towns, and they want to stay farm towns,” he added. “Farming is a huge deal in our district, and we want those farm towns that are actually farm towns to stay farm towns, as well. So those smaller cities that we have in the eastern portion of the district, we don’t want those to change.”
Bringing in more businesses can reduce commutes, he says, thus minimizing the time working people are spending away from their families and improving their quality of life.
Overall, he hopes to bring a fresh voice to Washington and be an advocate for his constituents.
“I have no problem with conceding certain points to make sure that we come to an agreement that’s going to be better for everyone,” Martinek said. “If the way I feel about an issue isn’t how this district feels about an issue, I need to listen to them and make sure that we’re doing what they want and what they feel is best.”
California’s primary election is set for Tuesday, March 3, 2020. To learn more about William Martinek, visit www.WilliamMartinekForCongress.com. For updates on campaign events, visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WilliamMartinekCA9.
