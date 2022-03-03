Brentwood residents are concerned that a proposed mixed-income community in Brentwood will lead to increased crime and decreased home values.
The potential housing project could be built at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and O’Hara Avenue.
Developer Eden Housing, in cooperation with the Episcopal Diocese of California, held its first community meeting on the project in mid-February.
Project leaders are still in the beginning phases with the City of Brentwood. In August 2021, Eden Housing filed a conceptual pre-application with the city, and after receiving community feedback, plans to submit a formal application to the city’s planning department in spring 2022. Once the formal application is submitted, it will allow the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) study to take place. “CEQA is intended to inform government decision-makers and the public about the potential environmental effects of proposed activities and to prevent significant, avoidable environmental damage,” says the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research website. One concern that the CEQA study will address is the impact higher-density housing will have on traffic in the area.
Speaking of high-density, the parcel of land in question is currently zoned as R-1, which indicates low-density residential. In order to build out the proposed amount of residential units, Eden Housing will be required to pursue an amendment to the city’s General Plan.
This has some residents of the surrounding neighborhoods pushing back. One meeting attendee stated his concern about the property value of his home, worth over $1 million, going down, along with more crime, with the result being a mass exodus of current homeowners in the area. Many homes in the surrounding neighborhoods – Rose Garden, Granville Estates, Prewett Ranch, and Sterling Preserve – are valued at more than $800,000, which makes buying in the area a difficult prospect for first-time or low/mid-income buyers.
Rob Simonds, Director of Housing Development for Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley said, “Our buyers want to be part of the community but don’t have $250,000 to put down on a home. They want a safe, healthy place to live, just like the rest of you.”
The topic of low-income housing increasing crime came up frequently during the public meeting. Residents said that including affordable rental units to the project will bring more crime to the area.
“We don’t want the riff-raff! Take it somewhere else!” Daniela Costantino argued.
Sinzania Todor, a Brentwood resident, requested police logs from other cities where Eden Housing has built and manages low-income properties. While there were no police reports readily available, Eden Housing’s Vice President of Residential Services, Anna Gwyn Simpson, gave anecdotal evidence of studies in Hayward and Gilroy that showed a decreased crime rate in the immediate residential areas, due to efficient property management and on-site services offered.
Brentwood Community Development Director Alexis Morris said in an email, “The last time an entirely affordable project was approved was in March 2011, for a 54-unit apartment project known as The Grove at Sunset Court (NEC of Havenwood Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard).” As part of the city’s municipal code, they also ensure that construction of affordable, single-family units are being included in plans for new developments dispersed throughout Brentwood. Even these efforts are not enough to meet the requirement put out by the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Regional Housing Need Allocation Plan (RHNA Plan).
The latest data from Cycle 5 of the RHNA, which runs from Jan. 31, 2015 to Jan. 31, 2023, shows that the City of Brentwood falls significantly short of the state-mandated goal for permits issued for very low and low-income housing units. In that time frame, the RHNA Plan set the goal of 234 units for very low-income individuals and 124 units for low income individuals, but only 3 and 13 permits were issued, respectively, coming in at 1.3% towards the final goal. In the same time period, there have been 2,819 permits issued for homes being built and sold to individuals in the above-moderate Income demographic, which comes in at 1,010.4% of the RHNA’s 279-unit goal.
The O’Hara Avenue and Lone Tree Way property was bought by the Episcopal Diocese of California in 2002, but has been vacant since its purchase. At one time, the diocese had hoped to build a church on the land, but their vision has since shifted. According to the project’s website, “The community would include market-rate, single-family homes, affordable townhomes for first-time homebuyers, and affordable rental housing for low-income families. The centerpiece of Blue Bird Village is Jubilee Farm, an organic farm and orchard operated by the Farm Church Ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of California.”
Blue Bird Village will be holding their next community meeting on Wednesday, March 16, at 6 p.m.
For more information about the project, or to leave feedback, visit https://www.bluebirdvillagebrentwood.com/.
