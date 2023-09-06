Brentwood residents want planning commission to “stick up for the citizens of Brentwood”

The city of Brentwood formally adopted a resolution that denied the Bridle Gate development that was proposed to build just under 300 new homes west of Sand Creek Road and the Highway 4 interchange.
However, even with the city’s planning commission considering a revised environmental impact report on the project Tuesday night during the planning commission meeting, the people of Brentwood made it clear once again – they don’t want Bridle Gate.
“Please don’t accept the developer telling you what he is willing to do,” said Sandra Meyers during public comments. “Tell him what you want him to do and stick up for the citizens of Brentwood.”
“I’m not sure if it’s an albatross or a white whale,” said Danny Dorman, another public speaker. “When an (environmental report) is submitted, and submitted, and submitted, and nothing has changed with respect to the environment, why do we have to keep going through the process? The movie ‘Titanic, part 2’ has a better chance of succeeding.”
Another speaker called the project “a travesty and the worst thing that ever happened to Brentwood.”
“We’re going through this over and over and over again,” the speaker added.
Raney Planning and Management, the company designing and developing Bridle Gate, spent nearly four hours Tuesday night once again pitching the housing project – from detailing their revised environmental report, to their vesting tentative subdivision map, and their housing designs to the city’s planning commission.
The proposed project, according to the California Environmental Quality Act, requires the approval of a Vesting Tentative Subdivision Map to develop up to 272 single-family residences, as well as improvements within the site such as parks, open space, stormwater detention and treatment areas and more.
According to Cindy Gnos, the senior vice president of Raney Planning & Management who presented the project to the planning committee Tuesday night, the project includes 135.31 acres, including the 33.9 acres to the north of the future Sand Creek Road extension.
The city of Brentwood reviewed and approved the project originally back in 2006. But the original map was never recorded, and it expired along with the development agreement.
The same applicant submitted a revised plan in 2020 that was eventually denied in October, 2021. Back then, Mayor Joel Bryant and the City Council hinted that the project could host plenty of potential problems that outweigh the project’s benefits.
“This brings a lot to the table, but there is a balancing act that we have to do to make sure our community is benefited by it more than it is impacted by it,” Bryant said then.
One of the biggest issues that concerned the public speakers was traffic and how the project will add immense traffic to that area of Shadow Lakes. The concern for the impact of traffic was one of seven major concerns the city had with the project when it was denied in 2021.
“The problem is that right now, if you look at what happens starting maybe 45 minutes before the first bell at the schools on a typical school day is that traffic is backed up at intersections all over Shadow Lakes,” said Jonathan Simpson during public comments. “I would respectfully suggest that you give a hard look to the consequence of adding that much more traffic on roads that are already basically gridlocked on a daily basis when you look at kids trying to get to school.”
Commissioner Rod Flohr agreed with the public on the traffic problem.
“The worst issue for me, the most concerning, is the Shadow Lake and Brentwood Hills traffic issue,” Flohr explained. “I understand what my neighbors are going through and I believe that having the entrance at St. Regis and San Jose is going to create additional problems in Shadow Lakes and create additional need for enforcement. I can’t see how this plan does anything but make it worse.”
Vice Chairman David Sparling agreed. “That San Jose, St. Regis interchange is a problem already,” he said. “I don’t know whether this is approved or denied if this problem is going to end.”
Another big topic that came up was that of affordable housing, including a small back-and-forth between Flohr and Assistant City Attorney Katherine Wisinski about when the application was deemed completed to satisfy the requirements of Senate Bill 330 and that it wasn’t shown in the packet that the committee received.
Wisinski said that the application was subject to ordinance 1014, which was in place at the time the preliminary application was submitted under SB 330.
Flohr challenged whether the date was when it came in or was deemed complete.
Wisinski didn’t have the date it was deemed complete, but instead vouched for when the application was submitted as being in compliance.
“That’s not what the law says,” Flohr responded. “The law says ‘complete.’”
“I think I would take issue with that,” Wisinski said back.
“I think I read the law,” Flohr said.
“I’ll have to agree to disagree, thank you,” Wisinski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.