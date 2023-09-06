Brentwood residents want planning commission to “stick up for the citizens of Brentwood”

The city of Brentwood formally adopted a resolution that denied the Bridle Gate development that was proposed to build just under 300 new homes west of Sand Creek Road and the Highway 4 interchange.

However, even with the city’s planning commission considering a revised environmental impact report on the project Tuesday night during the planning commission meeting, the people of Brentwood made it clear once again – they don’t want Bridle Gate.

“Please don’t accept the developer telling you what he is willing to do,” said Sandra Meyers during public comments. “Tell him what you want him to do and stick up for the citizens of Brentwood.”

