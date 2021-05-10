A driver fled the scene after a single-vehicle rollover accident Sunday night, May 9 in Brentwood.
“At approximately 9:20 this evening, we received a dispatch for a vehicle off the roadway rollover,” said Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. “Engine 52 out of Brentwood, Engine 59 from Discovery Bay, a battalion chief, a medic unit and ConAir 2 from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded out.”
First responders arrived to find a heavily damaged Ford Ranger XLT on its roof in an irrigation canal filled with just a few inches of water. The driver was not with the vehicle.
“Engine 59 was the first unit on scene. We’re on Chestnut approximately one-half mile west of Byron Highway. They arrived on scene. They checked the vehicle and the vehicle was empty, so the driver fled. We’re getting reports from bystanders that it was a solo occupant and that he did exit the vehicle and leave the scene. We’re not sure if he left on foot in another vehicle.”
Ray McDowell, who was travelling ahead of the Ford, saw the accident occur.
“I saw the vehicle behind me,” McDowell said. “I thought he was playing around in the dirt, and then he started fishtailing. He caught the road and flipped. We turned around, and before we got back another car pulled up. As we were pulling up, the other car took off. I did not see the other driver get into the car, but there was nobody here at the scene with the truck. That’s all I can assume, but it’s just an assumption.”
The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Earlier in the day crews responded to an all-terrain vehicle accident that resulted in traumatic injuries to the 26-year-old male driver.
According to an ECCFPD incident report, the accident occurred on the 50 block of Sunnyview Court in Oakley shortly before noon.
The victim was transported from the accident scene to a helicopter landing zone that was established at Riata Park. From there he was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Health Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of his injuries.
Auzenne said the rider was not wearing a helmet when he crashed into a parked car.
No other information about the incident is available at this time.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this report
