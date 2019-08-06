Edna Hill Middle School (EHMS) has been recognized as a School To Watch-Taking Center Stage (STW-TCS) Model Middle School for the fifth time.
EHMS was first designated as a national model middle school in 2007 and has been redesignated by the California STW-TCS and National Middle Grades Forum in 2010, 2013, 2016 and now in 2019.
The California STW-TCS program affirms exemplary schools are involved in an ongoing journey of excellence, and a program of continuous evaluation for all schools designated as STW-TCS schools has been established.
EHMS is proud of its programs that support a strong adult advocate for each student throughout their middle school experience, student-led conferences and a strong character education program. These replicable practices are one of the reasons the national model middle school program is a best practice.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced earlier this year there were 16 new high-performing California middle schools recognized in the STW-TCS program. They join 33 previously chosen schools whose sustained progress allows them to retain their “schools to watch” designation. EHMS is one of the middle schools that has sustained their designation status. These high-performing model schools demonstrate academic excellence, social equity and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents.
"These middle schools make a great impact on students, and I want to thank the staff, administrators, teachers, and parents at these schools for ensuring all students get the education they need to realize their potential," Thurmond said. "These schools study and support students’ needs, which helps close achievement gaps and creates a better future for these young students."
