Garin Elementary School is gearing up for its 50th birthday fall carnival Friday, Sept. 20.
The school carnival is a community event for families and friends to enjoy an evening of entertainment, games, food and fun. It is also one of the largest annual fundraising events for the school, which supports students through enrichment programs, music, computers and more. All money will go directly to Garin Elementary students.
All sponsorship donations are due by Friday, Aug. 30. Checks can be made out to Garin Elementary PTA and sent to Garin Elementary School, 250 First St., Brentwood, California, 94513. For more information or to sponsor the event, email the carnival coordinator at garincarnival@gmail.com.
