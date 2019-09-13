Jim Cushing, member of the Brentwood Union School District school board, has died Sept. 11, 2019. The following is a notice BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton sent to staff this week.
Good Evening Brentwood Union School District Staff,
It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of Brentwood Union School District school board member James “Jim” Cushing on September 11, 2019. Mr. Cushing was initially elected to the school board in November of 2012. He was re-elected for a second 4-year term in 2016.
Mr. Cushing was a former educator himself. He was passionate about connecting students to programs that enhanced their academic growth. He cared deeply about the educational outcomes in our community.
My thoughts are with his family at this time. I am saddened for our loss and wish everyone well during this difficult time.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.