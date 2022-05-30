The Brentwood Union School District will be providing daily free lunch for children and teens under 18 from Monday, June 13 through Friday, July 8.
Lunch will be provided from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday at Marsh Creek Elementary School (601 Grant St. in Brentwood) and Monday through Thursday (pick up Friday’s Lunch on Thursday) from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Village Community Resource Center (633 Village Drive in Brentwood).
This program is funded by United States Department of Agriculture to provide healthful meals for children during the summer months when regular school is out.
"This program will allow all children and teens ages 18 years and younger to receive a healthy and nutritious lunch at no charge," said the Brentwood Union School District in a news release. "There are no enrollment, paperwork or income qualifications required for children and teens to participate."
For more information, call 925-513-6338.
