The Brentwood Union School District is accepting applications for a citizens oversight committee for the Measure B school bond for a two-year term.
According to a press release from the district, the member needs to be one of the following:
–be part of a business organization
--be part of a senior citizens' group
–be a parent in the district
–be part of a taxpayers' organization
–be part of an agricultural or farming group
To apply, a paper form is available at the district office at 255 Guthrie Lane in Brentwood, or visit brentwood.k12.ca.us.busd/page/measure-b-citizen-oversight-committee.
The deadline for completed applications is Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. For more information, call the district office at 925-513-6349.
