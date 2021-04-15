Elementary and middle schools in Brentwood welcomed students back to campuses for hybrid learning instruction Tuesday, April 6.
Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) superintendent Dr. Dana Eaton said the state’s constantly evolving guidelines made the journey back to campus long and he is glad to see students in person again.
“Tuesday was the best day I’ve had in such a long time,” said Eaton. “There was so much joy on our campuses with the children returning. We all signed up to work with students and it’s those students that bring the joy to our campuses.”
The return to campus in a hybrid schedule is only for the duration of the current 2020-21 school year. On April 7, the BUSD board directed the district to prepare for a full reopening for the 2021-22 school year, with health mitigations like – universal masking – expected.
Eaton and his team have worked with the district’s employee associations over the past year to come up with a plan to open campuses. He said he felt the plan was, “good for kids and a safe approach to getting kids back.” Elementary schools are functioning in an a.m.-p.m. hybrid model with students on campus four mornings each week. Students may also choose to remain in distance learning Zoom with their teachers in the afternoon.
Middle schools have modeled their schedules after the high school district’s synchronous learning model, with teachers instructing students in the classroom and online simultaneously.
Eaton said the percentage of students who returned to in-person learning is constantly evolving, but currently, more than half the students in the district have opted to come on campus. Krey Elementary parent Carrie Juracich has two students, one who chose to remain in distance learning and one who chose to go back to the classroom.
“It was whatever they wanted,” Juracich said when asked why her students were finishing the year differently. “My first grader’s teacher was returning in-person and we just love her, so we felt he needed to go back and wanted to go back, so he did. My third grader, her teacher was staying in distance learning, and she loves her teacher, and we let her choose what she wanted to do and she wanted to stay distance learning, so that’s what we did.”
Juracich said she is overjoyed to see her son’s smile each day after school pick up, and was grateful for the option to keep her daughter with her current teacher. She feels the school’s plans on campus are safe and organized and looks forward to a full return next year.
Garin Elementary parent Tracy Nelson concurred.
“Communications have been great through the PTA and administration,” Nelson said. “They’ve been emailing; the office staff has been really helpful, they understand that each kid in each family is different. For me, both my students are completely different learning-wise, so they have been extremely helpful.”
Nelson said her sons were very happy to be able to attend school in-person. She is also taking advantage of the Aim High child care program offered on campus.
“For our situation we are able to put them in in-person and they go to Aim High directly following,” Nelson explained. “It’s at several schools here...It’s like a day care center, but they are on several of the elementary school campuses, and they have been life savers through all of this.”
Distance learning may not be an option for next school year. Eaton said, “it (is) not legal in the state to offer distance learning next year...It was a one-time thing in terms of how it worked.”
However, the district does offer an independent study program and home-school program for families who might have a reason to keep their student home. For now, Eaton is glad things on campus are going well, and he is surrounded by a strong team.
“Obviously our staff, teachers and principals have done an amazing job, but sometimes the people who get lost in this are the ones who work behind the scenes,” he said. “I think so much tremendous work was done by our custodians and our secretaries and our librarians and our maintenance team to prepare for the reopening and absent that, it would have been impossible for us to reopen.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.