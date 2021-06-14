The Brentwood Union School District will continue offering free lunch and breakfast meal kits every Wednesday this summer. Grab-n-Go Meal Services will be provided at four Brentwood School locations every Wednesday between 10:30am-1:00pm from June 9th- July 7th. Locations are: Brentwood Elementary, Edna Hill Middle School, Marsh Creek Elementary and Pioneer Elementary. In addition, the district will be serving meals at Village Community Resource Center on Wednesdays from 10:30-11am. You must pre-sign up to pick up meals at this location. Sign up form located at VCRC or online at www.brentwoodschoolmeals.com.
The meal kits can be picked up free of charge for all children ages 1-18 in your household. Children need not be present. There are no enrollment, paperwork or income qualifications required to participate. This program is funded by the USDA Seamless Summer Lunch Program.
To reduce exposure to Covid-19, weekly bulk meal kits are provided that have 7 days worth of breakfast and lunch per USDA guidelines. Please park in the main parking lot and proceed to MPR (food court at Edna Hill) for service. Bring a box, reusable bag or wagon if possible. Can only receive meals at one location per week.
For more information and to locate the Summer Menu, visit www.brentwoodschoolmeals.com.
The Program dates for both locations are Wednesday’s June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30 and July 7, 2021
Brentwood Elementary MPR 10:30-1:00pm
200 Griffith Lane
Brentwood, CA 94513
Edna Hill Middle School Food Court near front office 10:30-1:00pm
140 Birch St
Brentwood, CA 94513
Marsh Creek Elementary MPR 10:30-1:00pm
200 Griffith Lane
Brentwood, CA 94513
Pioneer Elementary MPR 10:30-1:00pm
2010 Shady Willow Lane
Brentwood, CA 94513
Village Community Resource Center 11:30-12:00pm *Must Pre Register for this location
633 Village Dr
Brentwood, CA 94513
Any questions, call Brentwood Union School District, Food Service Dept. at (925) 513-6338.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider
