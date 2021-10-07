Brentwood Senior Center

Photo courtesy of city of Brentwood

The Brentwood Senior Activity Center, at 193 Griffith Lane in Brentwood, has reopened.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A host of activities are offered at the center, including knitting, quilting, line dancing, painting and a variety of classes and social activities.

Special Senior Citizen Club memberships are available for purchase.

For membership options or for more information, call 925-516-5380 or visit Brentwoodca.gov/seniorcenter.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags