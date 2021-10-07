Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: October 8, 2021 @ 2:45 am
Photo courtesy of city of Brentwood
The Brentwood Senior Activity Center, at 193 Griffith Lane in Brentwood, has reopened.
The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A host of activities are offered at the center, including knitting, quilting, line dancing, painting and a variety of classes and social activities.
Special Senior Citizen Club memberships are available for purchase.
For membership options or for more information, call 925-516-5380 or visit Brentwoodca.gov/seniorcenter.
