Brentwood Senior Activity Center reopens

After experiencing multiple closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic dating to 2019, the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane in Brentwood recently reopened to provide health resources, activities, trips, and classes to residents 50 and older.
City officials admitted they were initially nervous reopening amid the ever-changing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the center has thrived since its reopening in February.
The center offers food programs, activities, and various types of healthcare services from counseling to wellness programs.
“We had so many calls during our closure of seniors wanting to get back to our activities and socialization programs,” said Brentwood Recreation Supervisor Olivia Alvarez. “Our senior center is their second home, and that piece of isolation was huge for them during COVID. Boy were they happy when we reopened because they wanted to see their friends, instructors, staff, they just wanted to talk to someone and share what they have been going through.”
Since the reopening, the senior center has focused on completing the process in phases set by the county. The center is in Phase 2 of 4 with the start of in-person classes and ongoing activities.
The center is hosting two events in the coming months.
April 27 is a senior mystery dinner. On May 27, a Senior Resource Event with more than 100 agencies in attendance to provide service opportunities. The center’s events are subsidized by the city, with events planned by the Brentwood Senior Citizens club.
“Seniors are ready to socialize, they are ready to have fun and come out and be engaged in their community,” said Alvarez. “It is vital to any community to have a place where their elders, the senior population, to go to for socialization, to improve their quality of life, to make sure they have a healthy aging process, to be able to attain resources, to be able to connect to services to those most in need.” For more information on the center, visit https://bit.ly/37rcOfn.
