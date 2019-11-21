The Brentwood Police Department is responding to the city’s increasing population with a plan to hire additional officers.
The City Council recently approved the future increase of five police officers and two dispatchers.
The move is aimed at increasing service and altering workload in the face of growth, said Police Chief Tom Hansen.
Brentwood’s population has steadily climbed about 11,000 (to 63,000) in the last nine years, and calls for service rose by 1,330 to 31,342 in 2018.
“It’s a great thing for the city,” Hansen said. “Our goal is to stay on top of crime and be out there and protect the fine people of Brentwood. It’s a priority. I appreciate more than anything the support from our city council, mayor and public.”
The additional sworn officers — upping the total to 71 — will allow the department to break the city into five, as opposed to four, coverage areas — increasing the number of available officers and improving response times. A minimum of five officers and a sergeant (as opposed to four officers and a sergeant) will be on duty at all times. Hansen said he hopes to implement the five-beat system around November 2020.
“The whole goal is to give (the department) even better coverage,” said Mayor Bob Taylor. “We want to keep everyone safe and protected, and keep the crooks out of Brentwood.”
Meanwhile, the two new dispatchers, increasing the full-time total to 12, will help the department cover employee overtime and vacation hours and allow communication personnel to undergo advanced training to identify critical incidents prior to officers’ on-scene arrival.
Initial plans call for the department to hire five first-time officers in time for them to enroll in the police academy in April, but employing a mix of first-time officers and some lateral personnel from other agencies is also an option if five first-timers cannot be found, Hansen said.
The seven new employees are slated to cost the city a combined $585,985, including one-time hiring, training and equipment costs of $170,479, this fiscal year, and an estimated $1.2 million combined annually.
“(These hires) are an attempt to preserve quality of life, and the council saw that,” Hansen said. “I don’t want to wait until we are way behind the curve to come up with these preventative measures.”
The city’s latest crime stats show violent and property crime decreased by 11% last year, but the population and calls for service are rising.
It took officers an average of four minutes, 44 seconds to respond to the highest priority calls in 2018 — an average of five seconds slower than in 2017 — and 5:57 to the less serious ones, an average of a second slower than the year prior.
“When you shrink that fifth geographical area and make a fifth beat, it’s less responsibility for that officer and it puts another body out on the street to respond to calls for service, which shrink our beats so our response times will be able to improve,” Hansen said.
On the dispatch front, a recent study concluded two more employees are needed to handle the workload, allow for enhanced training and plan for succession.
Some dispatchers are currently working up to 16-hour shifts, which is not ideal, Hansen said.
Aside from hopefully alleviating that issue, extra personnel will allow dispatchers to undergo instruction to identify critical incidents prior to officers’ arrival to a call.
“What I want is to get my dispatchers the best trained in the state,” Hansen said. “If they are able to identify that someone is going through, let’s say, a mental health crisis over the phone, that will equip my officers to have that information while they are going there,” Hansen said.
For more information on the future additions, visit packet page 326 at www.bit.ly/2O2W3Lb.
