The City Council is exploring the possibility of building an expansive youth center on Gursky Lane if Measure X funding is approved for the project.
“A youth center will provide a gathering place for youth to encourage recreation, academic, social, and cultural pursuits in a safe space,” Tim Ogden, Brentwood’s city manager, said about the project. “Our underserved youth especially will have an affordable option for these pursuits.”
Earlier in the development of the plans for the center, the city had looked into the former location of the Los Medanos College Brentwood Center in the shopping center on Sand Creek Road as a possible location. However, it was determined that the building did not have high enough ceilings, which would reduce “recreational opportunities,” such as basketball and rock climbing, at a youth center, according to Ogden. The new location for the project, 400 Gursky Lane, was recommended to the City Council by Ogden and Director of Parks and Recreation Bruce Mulder during the Jan. 25 meeting.
The youth center would be one of several projects the city of Brentwood would undertake if its request for Measure X funds were to be approved. Measure X was a county-wide 0.5% sales tax approved by voters in 2020 to pay for health and human services in Contra Costa County. Those funds are set to include, among other services, two youth centers in the county, according to Ogden. Measure X is expected to generate $81 million per year for 20 years, according to the measure.
“We are pursuing the Contra Costa County Measure X funds in the amount of $5M and nearly $2M annually in ongoing revenues to develop the youth center,” said Ogden in an email. “We expect to know in the coming months if we will be considered for the funds, and if so, begin developing the project out, including upgrades to the facility. It is too early to tell, but it will likely be a 2023 opening.”
Proposed amenities included in the potential youth center would cover a variety of both academic and recreational activities. These areas of interest were determined based upon a survey sent out to Brentwood youth and parents in July 2021, according to Ogden. The roughly 1,300 responses indicated that the community was interested in a youth center that hosted services ranging from educational programs such as computer programming and job training to more creative endeavors such as cooking, robotics and martial arts.
Due to the reliance on Measure X funds to finance the development of the youth center, its future will be determined by whether or not it is selected as one of the projects to receive the money. Measure X requests are vetted by an advisory board established by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.
“The project could cost $2M or more, and won’t be known until a full assessment is done of the facility upgrades needed, and programmatic development,” said Ogden in the email. “Only Measure X (money) is being considered, and if not awarded, the project will not proceed at this time.”
