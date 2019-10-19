The Brentwood Police Department (BPD) is reporting a drive-by shooting at the In-N-Out Burger on Lone Tree Way just after midnight, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
According to a press release from the BPD, officers arrived on scene and found two victims, 19- and 16-year-old males, struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting. When the shooting occurred, both victims were standing with a group of people in the parking lot on the west side of the restaurant. Both victims were taken to area hospitals, and they both are expected to survive their gunshot wounds.
The suspect vehicle was described as a silver 2017 or newer Honda Accord sedan with rear tinted windows. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Lone Tree Way towards Canada Valley Road. The shooting happened so quickly nobody could provide a suspect(s) description.
The restaurant was struck by two bullets, but no customers or employees were hit.
The BPD said their investigation suggests this was not a random act, but the motive is still unclear.
The investigation is still ongoing and no additional details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Detective Joe Nunemaker at 925-809-7761. Callers can remain anonymous.
