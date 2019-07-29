Third-grader Brooklyn Jackson and her friends raised over $300 selling lemonade at Brentwood’s Fourth of July Parade and the farmers market.
Brooklyn picked lemons from her family’s tree and made the lemonade with help from her mother. With the money, they bought backpacks and filled them with school supplies for Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) students. Her brother, Colin, helped picked out the backpacks.
When Director of Student Services Chris Calabrese asked Brooklyn why she wanted to do this, she said, “I have always liked helping other kids.” Calabrese and the BUSD will distribute the backpacks to their schools to help students who need them.
